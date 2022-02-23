New Hitachi solutions aim to streamline business cloud management

Cloud strategy can make or break an organization's ability to provide timely access to data in order to deliver actionable insights.

Digital infrastructure, data management and analytics company Hitachi Vantara is launching a range of new hybrid cloud products and services that aim to deliver agility, scalability, and flexibility for both private and hybrid clouds.

Solutions include Virtual Storage Software Block (VSS Block), a software-defined data platform that extends Hitachi's virtual storage platform to cloud native applications; VSP E1090, a next generation mid-range storage array with new virtual storage scale out capabilities; Hitachi Ops Center Clear Sight, an AI-driven cloud management tool to support the Virtual Storage Platform with simplified cloud-based reporting and analytics; and Hitachi Cloud Connect, to deliver a near-cloud solution with deep integration into public cloud extending the data fabric to support cloud applications from the leading public cloud providers.

"We are accelerating the pace of delivering new hybrid cloud products and services to enable our customers to find innovate ways to enhance their data drive-driven outcomes today, and in the near future," says Mark Ablett, president, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit at Hitachi Vantara. "By enabling the right cloud strategy with greater automation and simplicity, we allow our customers to divert valuable resources and talent that can be used on AI and data analytics to help them accelerate their ability to find new ways to improve the digital experience of their business."

In addition the Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) family of converged and hyperconverged solutions now provides 'cloud in a box' functionality, enabling businesses to improve application release time, enhance operational simplicity and reduce costs with cloud flexibility, intelligent automation, and scalable performance.

The company is also launching Application Reliability Services to optimize cloud workloads for resiliency, performance and cost by incorporating a site reliability engineering (SRE) focused strategy with application modernization and automation services.

You can find out more on the Hitachi site.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock