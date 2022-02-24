Get 'Linux System Programming Techniques' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

1 Comment

Linux is the world's most popular open source operating system. Linux System Programming Techniques will enable you to extend the Linux OS with your own system programs and communicate with other programs on the system.

The book begins by exploring the Linux filesystem, its basic commands, built-in manual pages, the GNU compiler collection (GCC), and Linux system calls. You'll then discover how to handle errors in your programs and will learn to catch errors and print relevant information about them.

The book takes you through multiple recipes on how to read and write files on the system, using both streams and file descriptors. As you advance, you'll delve into forking, creating zombie processes, and daemons, along with recipes on how to handle daemons using systemd. After this, you'll find out how to create shared libraries and start exploring different types of interprocess communication (IPC).

Advertisement

In the later chapters, recipes on how to write programs using POSIX threads and how to debug your programs using the GNU debugger (GDB) and Valgrind will also be covered.

By the end of this book, you will be able to develop your own system programs for Linux, including daemons, tools, clients, and filters.

Linux System Programming Techniques, from Packt, usually retails for $27.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 9, so act fast.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Sophisticated new phishing attack impersonates DocuSign

Get 'Linux System Programming Techniques' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Apple is giving Siri a new less gendered option recorded by an LGBTQ voice actor

Microsoft is bringing new Emoji Panel, Voice Typing and other shortcuts to Windows 11

Microsoft is right to brand Windows 11 hackers with a scarlet watermark

Ransomware is not enough -- 83 percent of attacks now feature other extortion tactics

New AI platform helps financial enterprises handle unstructured data

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 will force users to create Microsoft accounts

50 Comments

Microsoft is testing an annoying desktop watermark if you install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

17 Comments

You may have just installed Windows 11, but Microsoft could be readying Windows 12

14 Comments

Is the Netflix price hike too much for you?

11 Comments

Chrome, Edge and Firefox versions 100 will break many websites

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.