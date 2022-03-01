Lexar launches GOLD Series Professional 1800x UHS-II U3 SDXC storage card

Nowadays, professional photographers with high-end camera equipment are embracing CFexpress storage cards more and more. The problem? Those cards are quite expensive. Not to mention, many photographers can get by fine without using top of the line. And so, for many photographers -- amateur and professional alike -- SD cards remain a great option.

Thankfully, companies are still manufacturing new SD cards, and today, Lexar launches its latest. The GOLD Series Professional 1800x UHS-II U3 SDXC storage card is both fast and durable. Best of all, pricing starts at just $36.99, making it affordable for all consumers.

"With speeds up to 270MB/s read, the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is designed for your DSLR or mirrorless cameras to speed up your workflow. It is built with the latest UHS-II technology with write speeds up to 180MB/s that allows you to handle photos in burst mode with ease. And, with V60 and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), seamlessly capture stunning Full-HD and 4K video with large capacity options up to 256GB," says Lexar.

The company adds, "The Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements. The 1800x is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities."

The Lexar GOLD Series Professional 1800x UHS-II U3 SDXC storage card can be purchased immediately from Adorama here in your choice of three capacities -- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The cards are priced at $36.99, $56.99, and $109.99 respectively. The cards are also being sold in packs of two with a bit of savings to be had.

