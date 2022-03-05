Microsoft is using the KB5012427 update to test the servicing pipeline for Windows 11

It is only a few days since Microsoft released a new build of Windows 11 in the form of Preview Build 22567, and already the company has pushed out a cumulative update for it.

With the release of the KB5012427 update, Microsoft takes the current build of the operating system available to Insiders signed up for the Dev channel to Windows 11 build 22567.100. So, what can you expect from this update?

Before you get too excited about this particular update, temper your expectations. After installing KB5012427, you will not notice anything different as this is, in many ways, an update that is really for Microsoft's benefit rather than users.

In an update to the original blog post about the release of Windows 11 build 22567, Microsoft says of the KB5012427 update:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 22567.100 (KB5012427). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

The testing of the servicing pipeline is something that Microsoft does from time to time, and is an important part of routine maintenance.

So, while there may not be a great deal to get excited about at the moment, it does not mean that KB5012427 is an unimportant update.