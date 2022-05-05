AMD turns its attention to Chromebooks with new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors

While Chromebooks are often great, there is a big problem -- a lack of AMD processors. Most laptops running Chrome OS are powered by Intel or ARM-based chips. Wouldn't it be great if AMD released some new specialized processors designed for Chromebooks specifically?

Well, folks, AMD has done exactly that with the all-new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors. There are four such chips coming to market -- the dual-core Ryzen 3 5125C, quad-core Ryzen 3 5425C, hexa-core Ryzen 5 5625C, and octa-core Ryzen 7 5825C. These processors are based on Zen 3 architecture and AMD says they will be paired with Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 modules -- likely its own RZ600 series radio chips it co-designed with MediaTek.

"Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors are coming soon in systems from major OEM partners in the consumer, education, and enterprise markets. The new processors offer all-day battery life and leadership performance with up to eight high-performance x86 cores, the most available for Chrome OS," says AMD.

John Solomon, Google's VP and GM of Chrome OS explains, "We are working closely with AMD to power a new generation of Chromebooks for the consumer and commercial markets. These Chromebooks, with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, are designed for greater efficiency, reliable performance, and sustained battery life to enable increased collaborative productivity in Google Workspace and other business critical applications on Chrome OS."

These Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors will power new Chromebooks due out later this year. For now, it seems only Acer and HP have signed on to use these new C-Series chips. The enterprise-focused HP Elite c645 G2 will hit stores in June 2022 powered by the Ryzen 7 5825C. An Acer Chromebook Spin 514 powered by the Ryzen 3 5125C will be available in Q3 of this year.

