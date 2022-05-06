Get 'LinkedIn For Dummies, 6th Edition' ($16 value) FREE for a limited time

LinkedIn multiplies what you know by the power of who you know to deliver the number one social platform for business professionals and new job seekers.

LinkedIn For Dummies shows LinkedIn newcomers the best ways to discover new opportunities, enhance their personal brand, network with other professionals, and give an exponential boost to their career. Consider this book a passport to help you connect more successfully with many of LinkedIn's 660+ million members in over 200 countries, as well as an expert guide to the platform’s tools and features and the proven tactics that get you noticed.

In this friendly, all-access introduction to the LinkedIn scene, entrepreneurship guru Joel Elad clues you in on the essentials.

Get the latest insight on how to create an attractive profile that will make employers give you a second glance as well as techniques for making useful connections across the globe. In no time at all you’ll also be right at home with the profile user interface and getting busy with adding content, searching for career opportunities, and, if you’re looking to hire for your company, recruiting top candidates.

Build your personal brand and market it

Sell yourself by highlighting skills, awards, and endorsements

Get connected with LinkedIn groups

Manage and make introductions via InMail

Relationships matter: LinkedIn For Dummies gives you the online social skills to turn six degrees of separation into the colleagues, mentors, and friends who will transform your career -- and your life.

Linux for Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $16, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 18, so act fast.