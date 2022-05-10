Fedora Linux 36 is finally here and it is much better than Ubuntu

Ubuntu is a great Linux-based operating system that seems to get all the attention. Truth be told, however, Fedora is the better Linux distribution. Hell, some would argue it is the overall best distro. Quite frankly, if you are an open source champion, you should be using Fedora. It is the perfect no-nonsense distribution, and best of all. it largely focuses on truly free and open source software.

Today, following some delays, Fedora 36 finally becomes available for download. While hardly an exciting update, this new version of the Linux-based operating system is notable for utilizing GNOME 42 and kernel 5.17. Plus, for those using an NVIDIA GPU and driver, you will now get Wayland by default. You can read full release notes here.

Acknowledging the rather lackluster update, Matthew Miller, Fedora project leader explains, "Sometimes small improvements can make a big impact. This latest version of Fedora Linux brings many under-the-hood improvements for a variety of use cases. This helps us fulfill our mission: we make an innovative platform for hardware, clouds, and containers that enables software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users."

So, yeah, not much to get excited about here, folks, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Look, Fedora is a very refined and excellent operating system already, and not every version needs to make huge waves. Change for the sake of change is foolish. Fedora 36 simply takes what is already the best desktop Linux distribution and makes it even better.

You can download the standard Fedora 36 workstation ISO here now. Don't like GNOME? You can get alternative versions of Fedora 36, called "Spins," which use different desktop environments here.

Photo credit: Julien Tromeur / Shutterstock

