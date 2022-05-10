Revo Uninstaller Pro 5 adds uninstall history and dark mode

The VS Revo Group has unveiled Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0 and Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable 5.0 for Windows PCs. This powerful tool allows users to more thoroughly remove unwanted programs, Microsoft Store apps and other elements (including browser extensions) from their PCs.

Version 5.0 adds new features to allow users to track all previous uninstall operations, more thoroughly clean programs installed across all user accounts and adds support for removing multiple Windows Store apps and browser extensions in a single action.

The new Uninstall History module keeps a detailed log of all successfully completed uninstall operations -- users can access this by clicking the More Commands button and choosing 'Uninstall History' from the dropdown menu.

Advertisement

A summary page providing detailed results from uninstall operations will be displayed; users can then click an individual entry to discover more about the process, including which files were removed.

Version 5 also expands the program’s remit to support the removal of programs and apps installed for non-administrative (standard) users, while post-uninstall scans have been widened to include all user accounts.

The batch uninstall feature, previously restricted to standard Windows programs only, has now been widened to also support quicker removal of multiple Windows Store apps and browser plugins. Both types can now also be removed using Revo Uninstaller’s command-line tool.

Users can now switch between classic (light) and dark themes

The program also unveils a new 'Dark mode' option that colors the app background to match Windows own dark theme. Users also gain additional customization options for changing UI colors.

Elsewhere, three additional tools have been added to the Tools > Windows Tool module, which provides users with shortcuts to key system utilities. Users will also note a new Add button, allowing them to add their own custom shortcuts to tools that can be launched from a command prompt.

The update is rounded off with several improvements, including AutoRunManager’s listing of startup apps and a 30-50 percent improvement in the speed of scanning and loading of leftovers when removing large programs.

Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0 is available now as a free 30-day trial for PCs running Windows Vista or later. The full version costs $24.95 after the trial expires, which entitles users to a lifetime of technical support and a year’s worth of free updates. Existing users can upgrade for $14.99 (one year) or $19.95 (two years).

Also available for download is Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable 5.0, which requires outright purchase before use -- that’s $29.95 to reflect the fact it can be used across unlimited computers. Again, upgrading pricing for one ($19.99) or two ($29.99) years is also available.