Why moving to the cloud is right for government agencies

Over the last few years in enterprise IT, the fight between on-premise software and cloud services has been dominating tech conversations. Today, many businesses realize we will never return to the in-office routine we experienced before the pandemic. As remote and hybrid work becomes the norm, constituents now expect to be communicated through various channels, including mobile.

The introduction of mobile-focused operations showcases the need for technology system improvements within the public sector.

Mobile-focused processes help public servants improve their internal communications and drive efficiency and productivity. At the same time, these mobile technologies vastly improve public services for citizens.

The cloud has been delivering business value for nearly 20 years. When the cloud was launched, it terrified many as concerns arose around data privacy and potential security threats. However, cloud services provide quite the opposite. Overall, the public cloud offers better security and improved services and provides more flexible cost models than on-premise data centers.

Let’s discuss some of the reasons why on-premise solutions are no longer beneficial for government workers.

On-premise solutions consume resources

Implementing on-premise solutions can dramatically impact budgets and take away valuable expertise and resources from other areas of government budgets.

Unlike on-premise infrastructures, migrating to the cloud doesn’t require a large initial investment. In fact, a single government technology department using the cloud typically serves a variety of agencies and constituents. And with predictable storage and network capacities can have a tremendous impact on your budgeting cycles.

Additionally, managing more on-prem infrastructures means tech teams will have to manage more people and power. And government agencies certainly don’t want to handle complex data centers.

Given the government’s budget constraints, the cloud is a more reputable choice for the short and long term.

Cloud ensures data security

For a government agency, security is a top priority. The hesitation to join the cloud is often due to fears that cloud tools are less secure. But this is a misconception. While governments fear cloud-enabled data accessibility, on-prem solutions actually increase security risk. The cloud is well-equipped for cybersecurity and can reach levels unattainable by on-prem solutions.

Cloud providers continuously upgrade to the highest levels of data protection and information security, with the advantage of backing up and restoring data to ensure business continuity and availability. Furthermore, public cloud providers spend billions of dollars on security research, investment and protection.

Cloud providers are willing to spend the majority of their budgets on making security a priority. Shouldn’t all government agencies do the same?

On-premise solutions may not be compliant

CIOs often cite compliance as a barrier to cloud adoption. Cloud providers must comply with regulatory mandates, laws and frameworks in their countries. For example, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) ensures cloud providers meet stringent requirements. Therefore, government agencies can feel confident that their adopted cloud solutions are compliant.

As various industries adopt cloud solutions, it is crucial that government agencies are not left behind. After all, despite common misconceptions, the cloud offers a more affordable, more secure and more compliant environment than traditional on-prem solutions.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock

Dustin Milberg is a seasoned enterprise technology executive and current Field CTO Cloud Services at InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).