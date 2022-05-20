Best Windows apps this week
Four-hundred-ninety-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.
Windows 11 reached broad deployment status this week; this means that Microsoft believes that the operating system is ready now for organizations and all devices that meet the operating system's requirements.
As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.
Discounts this week
The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.
Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.
- AAC - Any Audio Converter, MP4 to MP3 Converter, for free
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022, for $69.99
- Affinity Designer, for $27.49
- Affinity Photo, for $27.49
- Affinity Publisher, for $27.49
New Windows apps
Microsoft Teams has been uploaded to the Microsoft Store by Microsoft. The app was available as a direct download from Microsoft's website up until now.
While the moving of the Teams application may be a welcome addition to some, Microsoft decided to limit it to work and school accounts. It is unclear why Microsoft decided to impose the artificial limit. Check out Wayne's full coverage of the new release.
Microsoft decided to move the native Quick Assist application of Windows 10 and 11 to the Microsoft Store. The old version will stop working soon and users need to download and install the Store version instead.
Problem is, it is not an automated process, requires admin privileges to do so, and can only be done for individual users. Microsoft promised to look into the issues, but for now, tech support and administrators are left frustrated.
Notable updates
- Firefox 100.0.1 improves the browser's security sandbox on Windows devices significantly.
- Intel Arc Graphics Windows* DCH Driver - BETA has been released.