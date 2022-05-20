Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 reached broad deployment status this week; this means that Microsoft believes that the operating system is ready now for organizations and all devices that meet the operating system's requirements.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has been uploaded to the Microsoft Store by Microsoft. The app was available as a direct download from Microsoft's website up until now.

While the moving of the Teams application may be a welcome addition to some, Microsoft decided to limit it to work and school accounts. It is unclear why Microsoft decided to impose the artificial limit. Check out Wayne's full coverage of the new release.

Quick Assist

Microsoft decided to move the native Quick Assist application of Windows 10 and 11 to the Microsoft Store. The old version will stop working soon and users need to download and install the Store version instead.

Problem is, it is not an automated process, requires admin privileges to do so, and can only be done for individual users. Microsoft promised to look into the issues, but for now, tech support and administrators are left frustrated.

Notable updates