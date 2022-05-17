Microsoft Teams finally arrives in the Microsoft Store -- so long as you don't want it for personal use on Windows 11

No Comments

The apps section of the Microsoft Store has been an embarrassment since day one, and even now -- despite Microsoft’s efforts to improve it -- it’s still a dumpster fire.

Perhaps most embarrassingly of all, if you went to the app store expecting to be able to download Microsoft Teams, you’ll have drawn a blank as it wasn’t there. Today though, that finally changes. Well, changes for some users anyway.

Mik Chernomordiko took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the popular collaboration app on the Microsoft Store earlier today.

Advertisement

The app appears to be the same as the one that is available to download from Microsoft’s website, just in the Store. That said, if you’re running Windows 11 and want Teams for personal use, then we have some bad news -- you won’t be able to download it from its new home.

The app description on the Store page says:

Whether you’re working with teammates on a project or planning a weekend activity with loved ones, Microsoft Teams helps bring people together so that they can get things done. It’s the only app that has chats, meetings, files, tasks, and calendars in one place -- so you can easily connect with people and bring plans to life. Get family and friends together to manage tasks at home or plan a surprise birthday party. Work with teammates via secure meetings, document collaboration, and built-in cloud storage. You can do it all in Microsoft Teams.

So far so good, but then:

If you are a Windows 10 user, you’ll be able to download and access the Teams app for personal or work and school accounts from the Microsoft Store. If you are a Windows 11 user, you can only download the Teams app for work and school accounts from the Store. To download the Teams app for personal use, please visit this page.

You can find Teams on the Microsoft Store here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD could be the coolest USB flash drive ever

Microsoft Teams finally arrives in the Microsoft Store -- so long as you don't want it for personal use on Windows 11

Here's what's new and changed in Kodi 20 'Nexus' Alpha 1

Self-built edge messaging harms delivery of digital projects

IT pros feel the pressure to maintain organizations' security

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Spy

26 percent still not using strong and unique passwords for work applications

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

126 Comments

CCleaner 6 is here, complete with better updating mechanism and a unique Performance Optimizer

11 Comments

AvdanOS Pro really is the Windows 11/macOS alternative we need!

11 Comments

Smartphone use linked to decline in mental wellbeing for young adults

6 Comments

Europe is getting tough on big tech -- when will the US do the same?

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.