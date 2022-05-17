Microsoft Teams finally arrives in the Microsoft Store -- so long as you don't want it for personal use on Windows 11

The apps section of the Microsoft Store has been an embarrassment since day one, and even now -- despite Microsoft’s efforts to improve it -- it’s still a dumpster fire.

Perhaps most embarrassingly of all, if you went to the app store expecting to be able to download Microsoft Teams, you’ll have drawn a blank as it wasn’t there. Today though, that finally changes. Well, changes for some users anyway.

Mik Chernomordiko took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the popular collaboration app on the Microsoft Store earlier today.

The app appears to be the same as the one that is available to download from Microsoft’s website, just in the Store. That said, if you’re running Windows 11 and want Teams for personal use, then we have some bad news -- you won’t be able to download it from its new home.

The app description on the Store page says:

Whether you’re working with teammates on a project or planning a weekend activity with loved ones, Microsoft Teams helps bring people together so that they can get things done. It’s the only app that has chats, meetings, files, tasks, and calendars in one place -- so you can easily connect with people and bring plans to life. Get family and friends together to manage tasks at home or plan a surprise birthday party. Work with teammates via secure meetings, document collaboration, and built-in cloud storage. You can do it all in Microsoft Teams.

So far so good, but then:

If you are a Windows 10 user, you’ll be able to download and access the Teams app for personal or work and school accounts from the Microsoft Store. If you are a Windows 11 user, you can only download the Teams app for work and school accounts from the Store. To download the Teams app for personal use, please visit this page.

You can find Teams on the Microsoft Store here.