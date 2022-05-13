Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The KB5013943 update for Windows 11 is causing application start issues on some devices. Affected users may want to check Sofia's article, as it contains a workaround.

You may vote for your favorite application that is available on the Microsoft Store, in the Microsoft Store App Awards 2022.

New Windows apps

Ubuntu (Preview)

Ubuntu (Preview) is the latest WSL release by Canonical. It is a preview of the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10, codename Kinetic Kudu, release that will be released later this year.

Stable Ubuntu releases are also available, e.g., Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, are available for download in the Microsoft Store.

Windows Voice Recorder

A new version of Windows Voice Recorder is now available as a preview. It requires Windows 11 version 22000 or later.

The new app supports importing of saved audio recordings, which means, that it starts even on devices without a microphone.

Notable updates

MSEdgeRedirect 0.6.5.0, a program to redirect Edge-specific links to other browsers, includes several improvements and fixes in the new version.

NanaZip 1.2 update offers support for DPI awareness for each connected display and several fixes.

Updates for several Sysinternals applications: Sysmon 13.34, RAMMAp 1.61, and AccessChk 6.15 are now available.

Windows Package Manager update introduces support for the installation of portable applications.