Plex Desktop for Linux comes to Snap Store with flatpak version on the way

No Comments

If you are a fan of pirating TV shows and movies, you have undoubtedly used Plex over the years. If you aren't familiar, the service uses a server/client concept, where you store your media on one machine and then steam it to another device. While Plex technically can be used for legally-obtained media, I predict that many (if not most) of its users are watching pirated content. Look, I'm not judging... I'm just trying to be honest.

And now, the Plex Desktop app and new Plex HTPC client app are both available for Linux -- but only from the Snap Store. Don't like Canonical's snaps? Don't worry, according to a blog post, the Plex developers are planning to roll out flatpak versions eventually too. Before anyone starts arguing about snap vs flatpak, let's just celebrate another big win for the Linux community overall. Okay?

Advertisement

Ready to try these new apps for yourself? Just click the below links to check them out!

Are you excited to have these new Linux apps available, or are you upset that they are limited to snaps? Please tell me in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Plex Desktop for Linux comes to Snap Store with flatpak version on the way

Researchers uncover cybercriminal stronghold targeting Facebook users

A human-centric approach is key to unlocking digital transformation success

Americans have their sensitive bits exposed over 700 times a day

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

BEC attacks get more businesslike to trick users

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces that Windows 11 is now ready for (almost) everyone

39 Comments

Windows 11 Phone is everything a mobile operating system should be

29 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25120 with new Bing-powered desktop search bar

20 Comments

HP chooses Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux for its upcoming Dev One laptop -- could System76 be an acquisition target?

14 Comments

DuckDuckGo has been quietly permitting Microsoft trackers in its 'private' web browser

11 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.