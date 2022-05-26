Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

No Comments
Close-up of Windows 11 laptop

Windows 11 users have been eagerly awaiting the release of the first feature update for the operating system. Due for release later this year, we already know quite a lot about the Sun Valley 2 update, but information posted in Microsoft's Hardware Certification portal reveals more.

We already knew that Sun Valley 2 is due for release in the second half of the year -- hence the fact it is also known as Windows 11 version 22H2. But posts relating to the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program not only reveal the build number of the RTM version, but also gives us a better idea of when we can expect Sun Valley to be released.

See also:

Advertisement

In a post about the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program for Windows 11, version 22H2, Microsoft's Naim Mohammad makes reference to the finalized build number: "Minimum acceptable build for Windows 11, version 22H2 certification is RTM build(i.e. 22621)".

This is perhaps not entirely surprising as we have already seen Microsoft releasing Windows 11 build 22621 to manufacture, but it is still good to have official confirmation.

More than this, in the same post -- as well as in a second one -- reveals the deadline hardware manufacturers have to meet to have their drives included with the release:

Partners looking to achieve compatibility for systems shipping with Windows 11, version 22H2 Release may use drivers for components that achieved compatibility with Windows 11, Version 21H2 until Sept 5th, 2021

Although this does not gives use a precise release date yet, we know that it will be some time after September 5, probably in mid-October.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

BEC attacks get more businesslike to trick users

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

Microsoft is making it easier to manage your software licenses in Windows 11

DuckDuckGo has been quietly permitting Microsoft trackers in its 'private' web browser

Warning: You should stop using Tails Linux NOW!

Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD features RGB lighting

Business-critical systems going unsecured and unmonitored

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces that Windows 11 is now ready for (almost) everyone

39 Comments

Windows 11 Phone is everything a mobile operating system should be

29 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25120 with new Bing-powered desktop search bar

20 Comments

HP chooses Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux for its upcoming Dev One laptop -- could System76 be an acquisition target?

14 Comments

Warning: You should stop using Tails Linux NOW!

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.