It may not be long before you can edit WhatsApp messages

No Comments
WhatsApp

The ability to edit sent messages is something that is common -- although far from universal -- in chat and social apps. The likes of Slack and Skype make it easy to make changes, such as correcting typos in messages, and it is an option that is said to be coming to Twitter at some point in the future.

But while the option to edit tweets may be some way off, users of WhatsApp may have this option sooner rather than later. The developers of WhatsApp are currently working on bringing a message-editing option to the mobile versions of the apps, as well as the desktop and web editions.

See also:

Advertisement

The ever-reliable WABetaInfo has spotted references to message editing in test builds of the chat app. At the moment it is not clear precisely how the feature will work, nor when it will make an appearance for users to try out. The good news, however, seems to be that message editing is very much on the cards.

You can see an early screenshot of how the editing feature looks in the following tweet:

But before you get too excited, it might be an idea to temper your expectations. While WhatsApp betas are frequently used as a testing ground for features that are just around the corner, there are also plenty of things that pop up in betas only to vanish without trace.

In fact, as WABetaInfo points out, WhatsApp talked about introducing the option to edit messages some five years ago, but this did not amount to anything.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, 4th Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Microsoft Entra is a new identity and access-focused family of products

How artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing the development landscape [Q&A]

It may not be long before you can edit WhatsApp messages

Why has Microsoft still not fixed a weeks-old, actively exploited vulnerability affecting Windows 11 and more?

Logitech shows off newest Design Collection of wireless mice

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and wave hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.0

Most Commented Stories

DuckDuckGo has been quietly permitting Microsoft trackers in its 'private' web browser

21 Comments

Warning: You should stop using Tails Linux NOW!

5 Comments

Microsoft researchers discover serious security vulnerabilities in big-name Android apps

4 Comments

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

4 Comments

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.