Plugable UD-3900C4 USB-C docking station can push four displays

USB-C docking stations are pretty common these days. In fact, websites like Amazon are littered with countless makes and models. Of course, not all of them are good, nor are they all the same. Features can vary from dock to dock, such as the number of USB ports or video outputs.

Speaking of video output, most USB-C docks have either one or two such ports. Today, however, Plugable launches a docking station with four HDMI ports, and yes, they can all be used simultaneously for a quad-monitor configuration. But despite having so many video outputs, it doesn't skimp on other useful ports, including an SD card reader!

"The comprehensive docking station enables up to four additional monitors and 100W charging (96W certified) on supported USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 systems. Featuring a variety of ports for all devices, including a USB-C port with data and 20W charging for newer peripherals and four USB 3.0 ports for legacy devices. With data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, these ports ensure plenty of room to plug in and power up. Other ports helping connect all peripherals in one spot include an SD 4.0 Card Reader for picture downloads or additional storage, as well as an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio-out jack, and a 3.5mm audio-in jack," says Plugable.

The company further says, "The docking station extends the user's laptop screen to up to four additional displays, transforming a simple set-up into an impressive command center designed for increased productivity. The USB-C Quad HDMI Docking Station boasts DisplayLink technology, used for the first two screens, while utilizing Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort Alt Mode for the third and fourth display. Note that Mac systems, which do not support MST, can still achieve three additional displays with a fourth display mirroring the third. With the UD-3900C4, all four displays support 1080p resolution at 60Hz."

The UD-3900C4 USB-C docking station can be had from Amazon immediately here. Plugable has it priced at $349, but for a limited time, you can get $20 off by clicking the coupon box before adding it to your cart. It is not clear how long the discount will be available, so be sure to act fast.

