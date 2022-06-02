Data-driven tools prove key to business growth

No Comments

Data and analytics are instrumental to helping organizations successfully solve problems and 84 percent of organizations have either already deployed or have data-driven projects on their roadmaps.

A new study from Foundry shows data-driven projects continue to accelerate as 34 percent of organizations state that they have already deployed or implemented them compared to 28 percent of organizations saying the same in 2021.

Top objectives for implementation include improving and automating internal business process (50 percent), improving customer insight and engagement (46 percent), improving customer service and support (43 percent), and improving and automating IT operations (also 43 percent).

Advertisement

"Data and analytics tools continue to improve and the clear demand for these types of projects will continue to efficiently move these initiatives forward," says Stacey Raap, marketing and research manager at Foundry. "These tools are providing businesses with invaluable insights, allowing them to increase performance and growth. We will likely see data and analytics tools in all parts of the business as they continue to advance."

The average spend on data-driven initiatives over the next 12 months is $12.3M, with 55 percent of decision makers expecting the IT budget allocated to data-driven initiatives to increase in the next year.

But although data initiatives are being pursued there are still challenges. When asked which areas within their data-driven initiatives are causing the most pain for their organization, the majority of respondents cite data quality (41 percent), followed by data security and governance (38 percent), data analysis (31 percent), and data preparation/transformation (29 percent).

"As with any part of an organization's growing technology stack, there are always challenges to overcome and IT teams and end users need to be given the correct resources to continue moving in a forward trajectory," adds Raap. "Organizations must invest to alleviate the pain points associated with data-driven tools and provide employees with the needed resources to refine their skillset."

The full report is available from the Foundry site.

Image credit: ml12nan/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Data-driven tools prove key to business growth

Are robotics set to play a starring role in the next ten years of British manufacturing?

Enterprises overspend by millions on cloud services

The secret sauce to finding files, emails and other enterprise data

Get Avast BreachGuard 2022 for as little as $5 to protect yourself from online breaches

Why data lineage matters and why it's so challenging

Get 'Modern DevOps Practices' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

DuckDuckGo has been quietly permitting Microsoft trackers in its 'private' web browser

21 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and wave hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.0

6 Comments

Microsoft researchers discover serious security vulnerabilities in big-name Android apps

4 Comments

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

4 Comments

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.