Get 'Modern DevOps Practices' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Containers have entirely changed how developers and end-users see applications as a whole. With Modern DevOps Practices, you'll learn all about containers, their architecture and benefits, and how to implement them within your development lifecycle.

You'll discover how you can transition from the traditional world of virtual machines and adopt modern ways of using DevOps to ship a package of software continuously. Starting with a quick refresher on the core concepts of containers, you'll move on to study the architectural concepts to implement modern ways of application development.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, 4th Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Advertisement

You'll cover topics around Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, Packer, and other similar tools that will help you to build a base. As you advance, the book covers the core elements of cloud integration (AWS ECS, GKE, and other CaaS services), continuous integration, and continuous delivery (GitHub actions, Jenkins, and Spinnaker) to help you understand the essence of container management and delivery.

The latter sections of the book will take you through container pipeline security and GitOps (Flux CD and Terraform).

By the end of this DevOps book, you'll have learned best practices for automating your development lifecycle and making the most of containers, infrastructure automation, and CaaS, and be ready to develop applications using modern tools and techniques.

Modern DevOps Practices, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 15, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Data-driven tools prove key to business growth

Are robotics set to play a starring role in the next ten years of British manufacturing?

Enterprises overspend by millions on cloud services

The secret sauce to finding files, emails and other enterprise data

Get Avast BreachGuard 2022 for as little as $5 to protect yourself from online breaches

Why data lineage matters and why it's so challenging

Get 'Modern DevOps Practices' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

DuckDuckGo has been quietly permitting Microsoft trackers in its 'private' web browser

21 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and wave hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.0

6 Comments

Microsoft researchers discover serious security vulnerabilities in big-name Android apps

4 Comments

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 RTM build number and hints at release date

4 Comments

Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.