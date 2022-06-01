Get 'Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, 4th Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Computer users have been "doing Windows" since the 1980s. That long run doesn’t mean everyone knows the best-kept secrets of the globally ubiquitous operating system. Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, 4th Edition offers a deep guide for navigating the basics of Windows 10 and diving into more advanced features.  

Authors and recognized Windows experts Ciprian Rusen and Woody Leonhard deliver a comprehensive and practical resource that provides the knowledge you need to operate Windows 10, along with a few shortcuts to make using a computer feel less like work. 

This book teaches you all about the most important parts of Windows 10, including: 

  • Installing and starting a fresh Windows 10 installation 
  • Personalizing Windows 10 
  • Using Universal Apps in Windows 10 
  • How to control your system through the Control Panel in Windows 10 
  • Securing Windows 10 against a universe of threats 

Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, 4th Edition  is perfect for business users of Windows 10 who need to maximize their productivity and efficiency with the operating system.

It also belongs on the bookshelf of anyone who hopes to improve their general Windows 10 literacy, from the complete novice to the power-user. 

Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $39.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 8, so act fast.

