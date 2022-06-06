LastPass launches passwordless password manager

For a company whose business is to protect passwords, going passwordless might seem a bit self-defeating, but stick with us, because there is method in this madness.

LastPass is announcing that its customers can now access their vault, and all sites stored in it, with a simple and secure passwordless login using the LastPass Authenticator.

This is aimed at bringing both individuals and businesses instant access to the applications and credentials they need in a seamless, simple and secure way.

"On the heels of tech giants and identity providers unveiling their plans to enable passwordless across their operating systems, web browsers, devices and applications, LastPass is excited to be the first solution and only password manager to allow users to securely and effortlessly login, manage their account credentials and get instant access to the accounts used every day -- without ever having to enter a password," says Chris Hoff, chief secure technology officer at LastPass. "While broad implementation and adoption of passwordless is the industry’s ultimate goal, it will likely take years before people experience an end-to-end passwordless login across all applications, but LastPass helps get you there sooner."

Current and future passwordless login options replace the need for the master password as the primary method of authenticating a user upon logging in to a LastPass vault. At the same time the company is actively building FIDO2 compliant components and supporting authentication mechanisms, such as biometric face and fingerprint ID, and the addition of hardware security keys which are expected to be added to the passwordless offering later this year.

"Authentication is a critical component of any zero-trust architecture and bringing that to users at scale is how businesses can enable greater security and enhanced user experience. We applaud LastPass for continuing to evolve their offerings to bring a passwordless login experience to users around the world, helping to break the dependence on passwords and usher in a safer way to interact online," says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

You can find out more and try it out free for 14-days on the LastPass site.