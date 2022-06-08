Camtasia 2022 unveils cursor editing, Blend Mode and revamped home screen

TechSmith has announced the release of Camtasia for Windows 2022.0.0 and Camtasia for Mac 2022.0.0, the latest versions of its heavyweight image screen recording and video-editing tool.

The new 2022 release focuses on improvements on the mouse cursor, which plays a key role in all screen recordings.

Key improvements to Camtasia’s cursor handling open with its ability to intelligently capture information about the cursors position and path on-screen throughout the recording.

This new feature enables users to edit this path -- in other words, move the cursor -- during the post-production phase. Users can also add cursor paths to any media element, including videos and images.  

In addition, the OS’s cursor is now removed and replaced by a vector cursor within recordings, allowing users to easily magnify the cursor by more than 10 times to draw attention to it when required.

Camtasia 2022 also debuts a new Camtasia Home screen providing quicker access to key resources. The resources library has also been redesigned and boasts over 1,000 new elements from intros and music tracks to templates.

There’s a new Blend Mode for combining video footage from two separate sources with the promise of producing cinematic effects. 30 new transitions have also been added, while the app now supports virtual cameras and camera capture cards.

Combine video footage from two separate sources with Camtasia’s new Blend Mode.

Elsewhere, users can now export their Camtasia-created videos to TechSmith’s Audiate audio editing tool to create automatic transcriptions and perform further edits using its text-based interface.

Windows users benefit from a more streamlined exporting experience, as well as gaining two visual effects previously only available to Mac users: Spotlight and Outline Edges. The Legacy Recorder has been discontinued with this version.

Mac users benefit from a new multi-stream recording engine and the promise of an improved Recorder UI.

A full list of changes can be found in the respective changelogs for Windows and Mac. Users will see that virtual camera and camera capture card support has also been added to Camtasia 2022.

Techsmith Camtasia 2022 is available now as a free trial download for Windows and Mac. The full version costs $299.99 and includes a free upgrade to Camtasia 2023 when it’s released next year. Existing users can upgrade for $139.99.

