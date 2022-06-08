Enterprises keen to ensure digital resilience

Achieving digital resilience is a prominent concern for enterprise organizations, as they face increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats and adjust to a hybrid working environment.

A new report from A10 Networks, based on a survey of almost 2,500 network infrastructure, security, and cloud migration decision makers in larger businesses worldwide, shows nine out of 10 respondents have some level of concern around digital resilience.

Rising network traffic has compounded the challenges respondents face with eight out of 10 witnessing network traffic increase in the last 12 months. UK respondents reported a higher increase than other territories, with volumes rising by 59 percent on average compared to 47 percent across all surveyed countries.

Although there's been a rapid shift to the cloud plenty of on-premises environments remain. On average, respondents report that they retain 23 percent of their network on-premises and that this is not likely to change in the future. Almost 30 percent of respondents’ environments are hosted in private clouds, while just under a quarter are in public clouds and a similar percent in SaaS environments. There are concerns, however, with 51 percent of UK respondents saying that their cloud providers are failing to meet their SLAs.

Anthony Webb, vice president A10 International at A10 Networks, says, "The world has changed irrevocably, and the pace of digital transformation has accelerated beyond expectations. But as we move beyond crisis mode, organizations are now laser-focused on digital resilience, moving to the cloud and how they can shore up their defenses. There is clearly a need to support employees to work in ways they are most comfortable. And we are seeing UK organizations pivot to zero trust models. The movement back to the office environment could be because of the high anxiety that IT professionals have around security, cloud and aspects of digital resilience and continuity and whether their IT systems can cope."

In terms of investment priorities, AI and machine learning have undoubtedly come of age and are leading the list of technologies already deployed. On the security front there's a move towards zero trust, with 30 percent of organizations saying that they have already adopted it. Interestingly, more than a quarter also say they have deployed metaverse technologies and 15 percent feel these will be important to future resilience.

"With the escalating threat landscape, post-pandemic fallout, Brexit, the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, not to mention rising energy prices and inflation, there is much for enterprise organizations to consider," concludes Webb. "To address these issues, companies must continue to invest in modern technologies that enable automation and protection that strike the balance between defense and agility for an increasingly multifaceted infrastructure."

The full report is available from the A10 Networks site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock