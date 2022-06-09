UK IT leaders struggling to keep up with AI due to talent shortage

No Comments
Artificial intelligence

The ongoing skills shortage is causing problems for IT leaders when it comes to implementing AI. New research from SambaNova Systems finds that for 80 percent of UK IT leaders, it's a challenge to keep up with the speed of model and data growth.

The top challenges when deploying enterprise AI include, finding or customising models and algorithms at 67 percent, setting up infrastructure (43 percent) and preparing data (38 percent).

For business leaders, AI is seen as a driver of business value, and more than half (54 percent) say that AI’s business impact will be 'transformational' or 'significantly improve the business' over the next 12-24 months. Only 19 percent say it will have 'no impact at all'.

Advertisement

Marshall Choy, SVP product at SambaNova says, "Our research shows that enterprise business leaders understand the value they can derive from AI today. But the technology teams tasked with delivering on their goals are struggling to keep up -- both from a technology and a resourcing point of view."

Skills shortages remain a big hurdle. Even though 59 percent of IT managers report having the budget to hire additional resources, 82 percent claim that hiring these skilled staff members is challenging. The issue is worsened by high staff turnover, with 53 percent reporting that retention is difficult.

Chris Kenny, general manager, EMEA at SambaNova says:

You'd be hard-pressed to find an area of technology that is being developed more intensely than AI, especially around large language models such as GPT. The opportunity these models deliver is there for the taking, although technology teams often don’t have the resources or expertise to take advantage of the opportunity.

For enterprises struggling to deliver on business leaders' demands, deploying AI as a service is a fast track, a scalable way to avoid falling behind their competitors. AI is already here at most organizations.

You can see a summary of the survey results in the infographic below.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

What does the end of third-party cookies mean for consumers?

UK IT leaders struggling to keep up with AI due to talent shortage

GitHub is killing off its Atom text editor later this year

Windows 11 22H2 is complete and you can grab the upcoming feature update right now!

Camtasia 2022 unveils cursor editing, Blend Mode and revamped home screen

Digital transformation, security and cloud drive enterprise IT spending

Enterprises keen to ensure digital resilience

Most Commented Stories

It won't be long until the iPhone ditches the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, thanks to the EU

20 Comments

Apple takes a steaming dump on non-M1 iPad Pro owners with iPadOS 16

17 Comments

Is it time to swap your password for a QR code?

14 Comments

HP Dev One laptop running System76's Ubuntu Linux-based Pop!_OS now available

4 Comments

LastPass launches passwordless password manager

3 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.