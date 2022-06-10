Get 'Excel 2019 All-in-One For Dummies' ($24 value) FREE for a limited time

Excel 2019 All-In-One For Dummies offers eight books in one! It is completely updated to reflect the major changes Microsoft made to Office with the 2019 release.

From basic Excel functions, such as creating and editing worksheets, to sharing and reviewing worksheets, to editing macros with Visual Basic, it provides you with a broad scope of the most common Excel applications and functions -- including formatting worksheets, setting up formulas, protecting worksheets, importing data, charting data, and performing statistical functions.

The book covers importing data, building and editing worksheets, creating formulas, generating pivot tables, and performing financial functions, what-if scenarios, database functions, and Web queries.

More advanced topics include worksheet sharing and auditing, performing error trapping, building and running macros, charting data, and using Excel in conjunction with Microsoft Power BI (Business Intelligence) to analyze, model, and visualize vast quantities of data from a variety of local and online sources.

Get familiar with Worksheet design

Find out how to work with charts and graphics

Use Excel for data management, analysis, modeling, and visualization

Make sense of macros and VBA

If you’re a new or inexperienced user looking to spend more time on your projects than trying to figure out how to make Excel work for you, this all-encompassing book makes it easy.

Excel 2019 All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 23, so act fast.