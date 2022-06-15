Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25140 with ISOs for a clean install

Wednesday isn't typically the most exciting day of the week, unless you happen to be a Windows Insider in the Dev Channel, as that’s when -- provided everything goes according to plan -- Microsoft rolls out a new Windows 11 build.

Today’s release, Build 25140, comes with another good set of fixes designed to improve the overall Windows 11 experience. There are also ISOs available for this flight, which can downloaded here, that can be used for a clean install.

Changes and improvements in this build include:

Advertisement

Euphemia typeface covers most languages that use the Canadian Syllabic script including various Cree orthographies, Inuktitut, and the Carrier/Dakelh script (dulkw’ahke). In the latest Insider builds, Microsoft has updated this font to improve the legibility and screen rendering of over 200 characters at various sizes. It has also added new glyphs to support Unicode 14 characters for the Nattilik language of the Canadian arctic.

Fixes in this build include:

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue which was leading some people to unexpectedly see error 0x80070026 when copying files from network drives.

Fixed an issue where the active tab color didn’t match the command bar below it.

Fixed an issue where dragging to rearrange tabs wasn’t working sometimes.

Fixed an issue which could cause artifacts in the windows thumbnail preview in the taskbar if File Explorer was maximized and you used WIN + M to minimize it.

[Settings]

If you go to rename a drive label in System > Storage > Disks & Volumes, the current drive name will now be prepopulated in the dialog.

[Input]

Fixed an issue where selecting English (New Zealand) in OOBE was unexpectedly leading to the Arabic (101) keyboard getting selected.

Setting language bar hotkeys for switching input directly to specific non-IME input method should work now.

Some languages don’t support text-to-speech. When an admin user tried to install one of those languages using the new Install-Language CopyToSettings command, some settings such as new user account locale, Input (Keyboard), and UPLL (User Preferred Language List) were not getting updated. This issue has now been fixed.

Fixed an issue causing Batang, BatangChe, Gungsuh, and GungsuhChe fonts to not render Korean correctly when using Office online apps when these fonts were not locally present on your PC.

[Task Manager]

Fixed a crash that could happen when switching modes in pages other than the Processes page.

We made a small adjustment to the intensity of the colors used in the heatmap on the Processes page.

[Other]

Fixed an issue where calls to CopyAcceleratorTable and CreateAcceleratorTable would fail if the LPACCEL parameter was the address of an odd numbered index into an array of ACCEL structs.

Fixed an issue with x64 emulation on ARM64 which could result in certain apps crashing on launch with error code 0xc0000409.

Fixed an issue causing audio to stop playing in certain apps after a minute.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues in this flight include:

[General]

Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices will hit a black screen attempting to resume from hibernate on this build. You will need to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get back into the device. It is recommended Insiders on these devices pause flighting until we release a build with this fix.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect is not rendering correct in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas.

Microsoft is investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

[File Explorer]

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

[NEW] Microsoft is investigating reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.

[Widgets]

[NEW] Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly reset to default.

[Live captions]

Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

Image credit: rawf8 / Shutterstock