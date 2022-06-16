Gateway debuts a new line-up of affordable notebooks

Gateway is as well known for its cow-spotted boxes as it is for its computer products. First started way back in 1985, the company is launching a new lineup of affordable Ultra Slim notebooks powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The new notebooks, available in a variety of screen sizes and colors, sport a modern, lightweight chassis and a hinge keyboard that can be elevated for comfort. They all come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The new Gateway Ultra Slim models include:

Gateway Ultra Slim 15.6" (MSRP $229) features Intel Celeron processor, Windows 11, 4GB /64GB, Tuned by THX Audio. It includes a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription. Available in Navy, Red, and Green.

features Intel Celeron processor, Windows 11, 4GB /64GB, Tuned by THX Audio. It includes a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription. Available in Navy, Red, and Green. Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $549) features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.

features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold. Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $699) features 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.

"The last couple of years have changed the way we work, learn, and play, with on-the-go computing being more essential than ever," said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. "The Gateway brand has remained committed to supporting the changing needs of consumers by offering the most up-to-date technology in portable devices at an affordable price."

Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.