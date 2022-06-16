Gateway debuts a new line-up of affordable notebooks

5 Comments

Gateway is as well known for its cow-spotted boxes as it is for its computer products. First started way back in 1985, the company is launching a new lineup of affordable Ultra Slim notebooks powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The new notebooks, available in a variety of screen sizes and colors, sport a modern, lightweight chassis and a hinge keyboard that can be elevated for comfort. They all come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The new Gateway Ultra Slim models include: 

Advertisement
  • Gateway Ultra Slim 15.6" (MSRP $229) features Intel Celeron processor, Windows 11, 4GB /64GB, Tuned by THX Audio. It includes a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription. Available in Navy, Red, and Green.  
  • Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $549) features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.  
  • Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $699) features 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold. 

"The last couple of years have changed the way we work, learn, and play, with on-the-go computing being more essential than ever," said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. "The Gateway brand has remained committed to supporting the changing needs of consumers by offering the most up-to-date technology in portable devices at an affordable price."

Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

New UK data laws set to make annoying cookie pop-ups crumble

Get 'The Art of Writing Efficient Programs' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

How can business leaders improve digital experiences in the workplace?

The rise of double extortion ransomware

Best Windows apps this week

Why and how organizations are modernizing their container deployments at the edge [Q&A]

Microsoft Defender for individuals now available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years -- here's what happens next

6 Comments

Gateway debuts a new line-up of affordable notebooks

5 Comments

Symbiote is an extremely dangerous, 'nearly-impossible-to-detect' Linux malware

4 Comments

The password is dead -- long live the password!

4 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5014697 update for Windows 11 with Spotlight on the desktop, and dozens of bug and security fixes

2 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.