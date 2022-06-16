Microsoft Defender for individuals now available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android

Microsoft has been working on a new security tool for a while now to help protect you and your family’s data and devices against online threats, such as malware and phishing attacks.

Three months ago it made a preview build of Microsoft Defender available for Windows Insiders to try out, and today it announces the tool's official availability for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

Microsoft Defender is simplified security tool which provides online protection across the devices used by both you and your family.

Advertisement

Announcing the availability of the new tool, Vasu Jakkal Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management says "We believe every person and family should feel safe online. This is an exciting step in our journey to bring security to all and I’m thrilled to share with you more about this new app, available with features for you to try today."

The tool lets you:

Manage your security protections and view security protections for everyone in your family, from a single easy-to-use, centralized dashboard.

View your existing antivirus protection (such as Norton or McAfee). Defender recognizes these protections within the dashboard.

Extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices you and your family use the most.

Receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips to help keep your data and devices secure.

Microsoft Defender can be downloaded from here.