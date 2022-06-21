Legally download $866 worth of paid software from AnyViewer, IObit, Ashampoo, AOMEI and more -- for FREE!

Who doesn’t like to get something for free, especially in these challenging times? There are always bargains to be had if you shop around, but why save money when you can avoid paying out anything at all!

Remote access company AnyViewer is giving away a year’s worth of its AnyViewer Professional software for free, a saving of $118.80, but it has also persuaded 15 other software firms to be equally generous. The result is a giveaway which makes it possible to download the likes of AOMEI Backupper Pro, Advanced SystemCare 15 Pro, Ashampoo Home Design 7 and VideoProc Converter for free.

In total there are 20 paid programs available to download for nothing. Some of the giveaways are limited, so you will need to be quick, but you can download as many, or as few, of the programs on offer as you like. Just click the download button for a program and the installer will be saved to your system along with the license key you need to activate it.

To take advantage of this amazing offer just go to the giveaway’s landing page here and make your choice(s).

Image credit: Vadymvdrobot/depositphotos.com