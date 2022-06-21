Microsoft issues emergency patches for Windows 11 and Windows 10 to fix problems caused by Patch Tuesday updates

Microsoft has released two out-of-band updates, one for Windows 10 and one for Windows 11. The KB5016138 and KB5016139 updates address a problem caused by the June 2022 update released on the most recent Patch Tuesday.

The problem prevents some users from signing in with Azure Active Directory, with knock-on problems for various apps and services such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams and VPNs.

The issue only affects Arm-based systems, but the speed with which off-schedule patches have been released highlights the potential impact it could have.

Microsoft says of the updates: "Addresses a known issue that only affects Windows Arm-based devices and might prevent you from signing in using Azure Active Directory (AAD). Apps and services that use AAD to sign in, such as VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, might also be affected".

The company also adds an important warning:

This issue only affects Windows devices that use Arm processors. No other platforms will receive this out-of-band (OOB) update. This OOB update is cumulative. If you are using updates released before June 14, 2022, we recommend that you install this OOB update instead of the June 14, 2022 security update.

To help ensure that the updates are only installed on systems that need them, Microsoft is not delivering them automatically; instead, users have to manually download them. Both KB5016138 (Windows 11) and KB5016139 (Windows 10) are available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

