Microsoft acknowledges that a Windows 11 update is causing serious connection issues

June's Patch Tuesday update releases for Windows 11 have once gain proved to be problematic. Microsoft has acknowledged a new known issue with the operating system following the installation of the KB5014697 update.

The KB5014697 update was supposed to address a number of security flaws in Windows 11, but it also introduced connectivity issues for some users, Microsoft is currently investigating the problem which affects Windows 11's Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

While the issue has been acknowledged by Microsoft, there is not much in the way of information available while the investigation is under way. The company has added a new known issue to the Windows 11 release health page, where it says:

After installing KB5014697, Windows devices might be unable use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects.

There is a workaround, but it is not particularly useful for anyone who has need of wireless hotspot. Microsoft says:

To mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

The company says the following versions of Windows are affected by the problem:

Client: Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016; Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 SP1

It is difficult to say when we can expect to see a fix made available. Microsoft simply says: "Next steps: We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release".

