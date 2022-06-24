Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is working on a new privacy feature that lists the recent access history of sensitive devices, such as the microphone or camera.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

All Files Viewer

All Files Viewer supports hundreds of different file formats. It is a file viewer, and you may use it to open Office documents, media files, archive formats, plain text files, Cad files, ebooks and more.

GIMP

The image editor GIMP is now available on the Microsoft Store. The cross-platform image editor is available for free, unlike several unofficial GIMP Microsoft Store releases.

The Store application uses the same installer as the the traditional version that users may download from the official GIMP website. GIMP has to be updated manually, because of that.

Notable updates

7-Zip 22.00 introduces support for extracting Apple File System images and to transfer Windows zone information during extract jobs.

MediaPortal 1.30 Final updates several libraries and tools that it uses.