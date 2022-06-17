Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released security updates for all supported versions of the Windows operating system this week. Check out Sofia's coverage of KB5014697 for Windows 11.

Work on Windows 10 version 23H2 continues. You may download an ISO image from Microsoft to take it for a test ride.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

WingetUI

WingetUI is a user interface for the Windows Package Manager winget. You may use the open source tool to batch install, uninstall or update programs on Windows devices.

WingetUI uses a repository with thousands of programs for Windows, which users may install or update with just a few clicks. The program scans installed programs to find out if updates are available; these can be installed with a few clicks as well then.

WinPaletter

WinPaletter is an open source program for Windows 10 and 11, which makes it easier to customize operating system colors.

The application's GUI gives you control over color settings that are otherwise only available via Registry edits.

openSUSE Leap 15.4

The Windows Subsystem for Linux distribution openSUSE Leap 15.4 is now available on the Microsoft Store.

Notable updates

GeForce 516.40 WHQL driver adds support for Windows 11 version 22H2 and CUDA 11.7,

Intel Arc Graphics Windows DCH Driver 30.0.101.1736 introduces support for Intel Arc A380 graphics.

Multi-boot tool Ventoy 1.0.76 enables Secure Boot in default configuration.