Microsoft performs Known Issue Rollback after Windows update breaks Edge

Microsoft issuing updates for Windows that result in unwanted side effects is far from unknown, and it has happened once again.

With the release of the KB5014019 update for Windows 11, the KB5014021 update for Windows 10, and the KB5014023 update for Windows Server, Microsoft managed to introduce a problem that caused its own Edge browser to stop responding. Rather than issuing a fix, the company has instead opted to use a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) after acknowledging the problems.

See also:

Advertisement

Writing about the issue in relation to the Windows 11 update, Microsoft says: "After installing KB5014019 and later updates, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box which requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app. Developer Note: Sites affected by this issue call window.focus".

The company goes on to explain how the problem is being addressed:

Resolution: This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring the special Group Policy listed below. For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.

More details are available in a post on the Windows Release Health site.