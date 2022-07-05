Get 'Industrial Cybersecurity -- Second Edition' ($51.99 value) FREE for a limited time

With Industrial Control Systems (ICS) expanding into traditional IT space and even into the cloud, the attack surface of ICS environments has increased significantly, making it crucial to recognize your ICS vulnerabilities and implement advanced techniques for monitoring and defending against rapidly evolving cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

Industrial Cybersecurity -- Second Edition covers the updated Industrial Demilitarized Zone (IDMZ) architecture and shows you how to implement, verify, and monitor a holistic security program for your ICS environment.

You'll begin by learning how to design security-oriented architecture that allows you to implement the tools, techniques, and activities covered in this book effectively and easily. You'll get to grips with the monitoring, tracking, and trending (visualizing) and procedures of ICS cybersecurity risks as well as understand the overall security program and posture/hygiene of the ICS environment.

The book then introduces you to threat hunting principles, tools, and techniques to help you identify malicious activity successfully. Finally, you'll work with incident response and incident recovery tools and techniques in an ICS environment.

By the end of this book, you'll have gained a solid understanding of industrial cybersecurity monitoring, assessments, incident response activities, as well as threat hunting.

Industrial Cybersecurity -- Second Edition, from Packt, usually retails for $51.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 19, so act fast.

Get 'Industrial Cybersecurity -- Second Edition' ($51.99 value) FREE for a limited time

