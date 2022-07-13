Microsoft starts rolling out updates for Camera and Media Player apps on Windows 11

No Comments

Wednesday is the day of the week when Microsoft typically releases new Windows 11 builds for Insiders on the Dev Channel, but Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets isn’t the only new release from the software giant today.

Microsoft has another treat for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel to play with -- a Camera app refresh and a Media Player update.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets

The Camera app (version 2022.2206.2.0) has been updated to give it a Windows 11 makeover. As well as updating the look and feel, Microsoft has also added QR and barcode scanning to the app.

Media Player (version 11.2206.30.0) adds support for CD ripping, to complement the support for CD playback that was introduced back in March.

Microsoft is also beginning to roll out an update to the Movies & TV app for Dev Channel Insiders. Changes in this app include:

  • Native Arm64 support: We’ve improved the Movies & TV experience on Arm64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.
  • Local video playback migrating to Media Player: We are migrating video file type associations from Movies & TV to Media Player. This migration will only impact file types that are already associated with Movies & TV and only after you open Movies & TV for the first time.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft starts rolling out updates for Camera and Media Player apps on Windows 11

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets

System76 Launch Lite keyboard ditches the USB hub in favor of a smaller form factor

Identifying key risks is top cybersecurity challenge

Update seems to be the hardest word as enterprises struggle to maintain endpoints

Size matters -- small cybersecurity teams face greater risk of attack

Ten years of IPv6 and how it's changed the internet [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

18 Comments

To tackle range anxiety and fully embrace EVs, we need more effective software

15 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

7 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.15 with new keyboard selection option, scroll marks, and other improvements

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.