Microsoft starts rolling out updates for Camera and Media Player apps on Windows 11
Wednesday is the day of the week when Microsoft typically releases new Windows 11 builds for Insiders on the Dev Channel, but Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets isn’t the only new release from the software giant today.
Microsoft has another treat for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel to play with -- a Camera app refresh and a Media Player update.
The Camera app (version 2022.2206.2.0) has been updated to give it a Windows 11 makeover. As well as updating the look and feel, Microsoft has also added QR and barcode scanning to the app.
Media Player (version 11.2206.30.0) adds support for CD ripping, to complement the support for CD playback that was introduced back in March.
Microsoft is also beginning to roll out an update to the Movies & TV app for Dev Channel Insiders. Changes in this app include:
- Native Arm64 support: We’ve improved the Movies & TV experience on Arm64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.
- Local video playback migrating to Media Player: We are migrating video file type associations from Movies & TV to Media Player. This migration will only impact file types that are already associated with Movies & TV and only after you open Movies & TV for the first time.