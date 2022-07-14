Get 'Get Heard, Get Results: How to Get Buy-In for Your Ideas and Initiatives, 2nd Edition' ($9 value) FREE for a limited time

You have ideas. You have projects and initiatives that you want to make a reality. But let's face it -- unless you can get others to work with you, those ideas aren't going anywhere.

Your ability to capture people's hearts and minds is the key to getting results. In his engaging style, author Simon Dowling will show you not just how to get heard, but how to create true buy-in around your ideas and initiatives -- dealing with pushback along the way and turning talk into action.

Get Heard, Get Results -- Second Edition, from Wiley, usually retails for $9 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 26, so act fast.

