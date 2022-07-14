Security and automation are top priorities for IT pros

The top three priorities for IT professionals are improving IT security overall (52 percent), increasing IT productivity through automation (33 percent), and migrating to the cloud (32 percent), according to a new report.

A survey of almost 2,000 IT pros from Kaseya also reveals the main three challenges are cybersecurity and data protection (49 percent), insufficient IT budgets and resources to meet demands (29 percent), and legacy systems that hamper growth and innovation (21 percent).

In addition 54 percent of respondents support integration strongly -- up from 48 percent last year -- believing that integration between all their solutions is the best approach. Access to IT documentation, ability to run automation scripts and ticket management are named as the top three areas that would benefit from integration.

Advertisement

"As we anticipated, cybersecurity and safeguarding data continues to be the #1 challenge for IT professionals." says Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer at Kaseya. "Our leading IT Complete platform is designed to address those demands along with the need for more workflow integrations to maximize operational efficiencies. Keeping restricted budgets in mind, we have intentionally designed the IT Complete suite of solutions to be cost-effective and scalable to empower IT professionals to get more done. Given the rapid rise in inflation and a potential recessionary period, it's more important than ever to provide our customers with affordable solutions."

Among other findings IT security budgets are set to increase. In addition to anticipated security staffing increases, around 86 percent of respondents expect their IT security budget to increase or stay the same this year. About a third identify security incidents and concerns among their top three budget drivers.

Outdated infrastructure is the biggest budget driver after business growth with 40 percent of respondents looking to update their technology this year.

The full 2022 IT Operations Survey Report is available from the Kaseya site.

Photo Credit: Ivelin Radkov/Shutterstock