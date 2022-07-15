Get 'Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Blogs and social platforms are all the rage right now -- especially for strategists looking to cultivate influence among target audience members through content marketing.

Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies explains how you can use content marketing to gain an edge over your competition, even in the most crowded of marketplaces. This timely text introduces you to the Five C Cycle: Company Focus, Customer Experience, Content Creation, Channel Promotion, and Closed-Loop Analysis.

The Five C Cycle drives the creation and documentation of a targeted content marketing strategy, and allows you to approach your content marketing campaign with confidence. By helping you determine your company's focus, uncover your customers' experience with data, develop channel promotions across social platforms, create actionable online content, and use closed-loop analysis to build on previous success, this will become your go-to content marketing guide.

Content marketing entails creating and curating content online via blog posts, social media platforms, and more. The goal is to acquire and retain customers by creating content that brings value to their lives, and that encourages them to engage with your brand. This easy-to-understand guide will help you do just that.

Analyze customer data to better understand your target audience's journey

Leverage social platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, to develop channel promotions

Create and curate intelligent, engaging content that leads to action

Build upon your previous success with closed-loop analysis

Whether you work for a large corporation, are part of a small business, are a solo thought leader, or are an educator, Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies tells you how to gain a critical, competitive advantage through targeted content marketing strategies.

Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 26, so act fast.