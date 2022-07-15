Get 'Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Blogs and social platforms are all the rage right now -- especially for strategists looking to cultivate influence among target audience members through content marketing. 

Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies explains how you can use content marketing to gain an edge over your competition, even in the most crowded of marketplaces. This timely text introduces you to the Five C Cycle: Company Focus, Customer Experience, Content Creation, Channel Promotion, and Closed-Loop Analysis.

The Five C Cycle drives the creation and documentation of a targeted content marketing strategy, and allows you to approach your content marketing campaign with confidence. By helping you determine your company's focus, uncover your customers' experience with data, develop channel promotions across social platforms, create actionable online content, and use closed-loop analysis to build on previous success, this will become your go-to content marketing guide.

Advertisement

Content marketing entails creating and curating content online via blog posts, social media platforms, and more. The goal is to acquire and retain customers by creating content that brings value to their lives, and that encourages them to engage with your brand. This easy-to-understand guide will help you do just that.

  • Analyze customer data to better understand your target audience's journey
  • Leverage social platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, to develop channel promotions
  • Create and curate intelligent, engaging content that leads to action
  • Build upon your previous success with closed-loop analysis

Whether you work for a large corporation, are part of a small business, are a solo thought leader, or are an educator, Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies tells you how to gain a critical, competitive advantage through targeted content marketing strategies.

Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 26, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Top tips for investors looking to navigate the current crypto winter

Lack of automation costs enterprises millions

KB5015814 update is causing Start menu problems and 0x8007007e errors in Windows 11

Best Windows apps this week

The artificial intelligence tug-of-war in the world of cybersecurity [Q&A]

Get 'Get Heard, Get Results: How to Get Buy-In for Your Ideas and Initiatives, 2nd Edition' ($9 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

19 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015814 update for Windows 11 to fix security flaws and PowerShell issues

14 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

11 Comments

Media Player for Windows 11 now lets you rip CDs like it's 2002

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.