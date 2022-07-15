Lack of automation costs enterprises millions

A lack of automation capabilities for managing IT performance costs an average of $46 million a year according to a new study. While 57 percent of organizations see automation as the key enabler for closing the modernization skills gap in managing IT Operations.

The report from research firm Digital Enterprise Journal also reveals a 54 percent increase in cost of one hour of IT service down time since 2019. In addition 68 percent of IT teams' time is spent on tasks that do not contribute to key business outcomes.

The research based on responses from over 3,300 organizations suggests there is no 'silver bullet' for managing IT performance and that organizations need to find the right mix of capabilities that is the best fit for creating business value. However, the study also shows that identifying this combination is proving more difficult than ever. The best approach for putting together all of the pieces of a puzzle is starting with the big picture, meaning defining desired business outcomes and working backwards to find competencies and vendors that are the best fit for organizations’ specific goals.

"We are witnessing a perfect storm of changes in both technology and business markets, and user requirements for managing IT performance are increasingly changing. Organizations are understanding the growing impact of their IT performance approaches on key business goals and looking to better align teams, tools and processes," says Bojan Simic, president and chief analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal. "This study shows that using technology as a competitive advantage is no longer optional and organizations need to incorporate a business context into each aspect of their IT performance strategies. User organizations are increasingly asking technology vendors to answer the 'So what?' question and connect IT to business outcomes in a clear, measurable and transparent manner."

You can find out more on the DEJ site.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

Lack of automation costs enterprises millions

