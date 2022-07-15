Silicon Power unveils Stream S05 USB HDD

Are people really still buying mechanical hard drives in 2022? Believe it or not, yes! And no, these consumers are not crazy. Actually, if you don't care about performance, the cost per GB is still much lower with hard disk drives compared to solid state drives. And so, if your sole focus is getting the highest capacity for the lowest price (speed be damned), a HDD can make sense.

Silicon Power seems happy to cater to those that still want portable external hard drives, and today, the company announces its latest model. Called "Stream S05," this USB-A HDD is quite unremarkable. Hell, even the aesthetic is rather ho-hum -- a boring black rectangle. The drive is offered in several capacities, however, ranging from 1TB to 5TB, with the larger capacities being physically thicker.

"The Stream S05 will be your new favorite 2.5-inch portable hard drive. Intended for everyday use, its compact and lightweight design comfortably fits in your hand for ultimate portability. Bring it with you wherever you go to back-up everything from important documents to irreplaceable memories, reliably and securely," says Silicon Power.

The company adds, "Photos, videos, songs, documents -- whatever you need to back-up, the Stream S05 has space for tons of it with up to 5TB of storage capacity. Plus, a super-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface delivers rapid transfer rates to cut the time needed for storing your files in a safe place."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB

Dimensions (1TB/2TB): 126.5mm x 79.8mm x 15.0mm (1TB/2TB)

Dimensions (4TB/5TB): 126.5mm x 79.5mm x 23.5mm (4TB/5TB)

Weight (1TB/2TB): 144g

Weight (4TB/5TB): 244g

Material: Plastic

Color: Black

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 backwards-compatible)

Supported OS: Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x

Operating Temperature: 5°C - 55°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C - 70°C

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI,UKCA, KC

Warranty: 3 years

As is typical with Silicon Power, the company has not yet revealed pricing or availability for this new product. In other words, we do not yet know how much the Stream S05 external hard drive will cost or when it can be purchased. With all of that said, however, it should hopefully be available here very soon.

