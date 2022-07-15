Silicon Power unveils Stream S05 USB HDD

2 Comments

Are people really still buying mechanical hard drives in 2022? Believe it or not, yes! And no, these consumers are not crazy. Actually, if you don't care about performance, the cost per GB is still much lower with hard disk drives compared to solid state drives. And so, if your sole focus is getting the highest capacity for the lowest price (speed be damned), a HDD can make sense.

Silicon Power seems happy to cater to those that still want portable external hard drives, and today, the company announces its latest model. Called "Stream S05," this USB-A HDD is quite unremarkable. Hell, even the aesthetic is rather ho-hum -- a boring black rectangle. The drive is offered in several capacities, however, ranging from 1TB to 5TB, with the larger capacities being physically thicker.

ALSO READ: Crucial launches affordable P3 and P3 Plus M.2 PCIe SSDs

Advertisement

"The Stream S05 will be your new favorite 2.5-inch portable hard drive. Intended for everyday use, its compact and lightweight design comfortably fits in your hand for ultimate portability. Bring it with you wherever you go to back-up everything from important documents to irreplaceable memories, reliably and securely," says Silicon Power.

ALSO READ: System76 Launch Lite keyboard ditches the USB hub in favor of a smaller form factor

The company adds, "Photos, videos, songs, documents -- whatever you need to back-up, the Stream S05 has space for tons of it with up to 5TB of storage capacity. Plus, a super-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface delivers rapid transfer rates to cut the time needed for storing your files in a safe place."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

  • Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB
  • Dimensions (1TB/2TB): 126.5mm x 79.8mm x 15.0mm (1TB/2TB)
  • Dimensions (4TB/5TB): 126.5mm x 79.5mm x 23.5mm (4TB/5TB)
  • Weight (1TB/2TB): 144g
  • Weight (4TB/5TB): 244g
  • Material: Plastic
  • Color: Black
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 backwards-compatible)
  • Supported OS: Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x
  • Operating Temperature: 5°C - 55°C
  • Storage Temperature: -40°C - 70°C
  • Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI,UKCA, KC
  • Warranty: 3 years

As is typical with Silicon Power, the company has not yet revealed pricing or availability for this new product. In other words, we do not yet know how much the Stream S05 external hard drive will cost or when it can be purchased. With all of that said, however, it should hopefully be available here very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Silicon Power unveils Stream S05 USB HDD

Get 'Content Marketing Strategies For Dummies' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Top tips for investors looking to navigate the current crypto winter

Lack of automation costs enterprises millions

KB5015814 update is causing Start menu problems and 0x8007007e errors in Windows 11

Best Windows apps this week

The artificial intelligence tug-of-war in the world of cybersecurity [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

19 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015814 update for Windows 11 to fix security flaws and PowerShell issues

14 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

11 Comments

Media Player for Windows 11 now lets you rip CDs like it's 2002

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.