Microsoft debuts a new video series to help you master Windows 11

1 Comment

Windows 11 isn’t especially hard to use, but there are some elements to it that can prove confusing for anyone more used to one of the older flavors of the operating system, such as Windows 7.

Microsoft is, understandably, keen to get as many people as possible to switch to Windows 11 and in a bid to help them get the most out of it, the software giant has launched a new video series to help with the OS "basics, personalization, apps, and tools".

Advertisement

Called simply "Meet Windows 11", Microsoft says of the new video series:

If you’re just starting out with Windows 11 -- or looking for refreshers on making the most out of it -- there’s a new video series that will help you with staying organized, keyboard shortcuts, personalizing your experience, apps and tools.

So far there are three short videos available to watch.

  • The first one goes over basics such as universal search, desktop groups and Microsoft accounts.
  • The second video helps you personalize your Windows experience by suggesting several features, such as creating collections for websites you browse, choosing desktop backgrounds and using widgets.
  • The third video explores new and refreshed apps, such as the Photos app, Microsoft Store and Phone Link.

More videos will be added to the series in due course.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft debuts a new video series to help you master Windows 11

Now that 5G is becoming widespread what can we expect from 6G? [Q&A]

Drawing clearer insights from the cloud

Automation in cybersecurity: Overcoming barriers

Biggest issue for manufacturers: Matching the selling approach to customer demands

Tor Browser 11.5 is here with HTTPS-Only Mode by default and Automatic censorship circumvention

Why is the public sector a prime target for cybercriminals?

Most Commented Stories

KB5015814 update is causing Start menu problems and 0x8007007e errors in Windows 11

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015814 update for Windows 11 to fix security flaws and PowerShell issues

15 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

14 Comments

Media Player for Windows 11 now lets you rip CDs like it's 2002

11 Comments

Microsoft treats Windows 10 users to the release of KB5015807 and KB5015811 updates

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.