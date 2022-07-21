StarTech.com launches laptop backpack for commuters, travelers, and IT professionals

The COVID-19 pandemic really turned the world upside-down, effectively killing work travel and relegating workers to their own homes. Yes, remote work has reigned supreme for a few years now, but finally, many of us are returning to the office and resuming business travel. Whether or not this is a good thing is debatable, but it is what it is, folks.

Road warriors know just how essential a quality laptop backpack is, not only for holding the actual computer, but for accessories, documents, devices, and yes, even snacks! And now, StarTech.com has begun selling its first-ever backpack designed for on-the-go professionals. Available in two sizes to accommodate either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch laptops, the backpack features an ingenious removable travel accessories pouch to help keep you organized. And yes, the backpack has a water-bottle pocket on the side.

"This laptop backpack is designed and built with IT Professionals and Technicians in mind. For short or long-distance commutes, this travel-friendly IT backpack can carry your laptop and tablet with you wherever you go. Equipped with an accessories case that can be easily removed and fits all of your IT accessories, including your laptop charger, display adapters, wireless mouse, tools, measurement instruments, and more. The laptop bag and accessory case are constructed of heavy-duty ballistic nylon to keep your items secure," says StarTech.com.

The company adds, "The removable travel accessories pouch (10.5in x 5.25in x 3in) is stored in its own compartment and was designed to be easily accessed using the lower side pocket of the backpack to avoid searching through or displacing other items. The hook and loop dividers can be adjusted or removed to suit your needs, and the bungee grid is perfect for storing smaller IT accessories and cables. With the case removed, the main compartment can be expanded to offer more room for any other essentials required for a short or long-term trip."

The StarTech.com backpack is available now. The 15.6-inch model can be purchased here for $116.13, while the bigger 17.3-inch variant can be had here for $129.99. The size you select will obviously be determined by the size of the laptop you will be putting into it.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

