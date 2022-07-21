System76 Oryx Pro gets Intel Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3070/3080 Ti

If you want a thin and light Linux laptop, there are plenty of options on the market these days, including the excellent HP Dev One. A svelte laptop is ideal for those that travel often and highly value having something lightweight.

Some consumers, however, don't care about the heft of a Linux laptop at all. These performance-junkies want hardcore specifications... weight be damned! For these folks, the System76 Oryx Pro has long been an excellent option. This hefty portable workstation is a great choice for both gamers and enthusiasts.

Today, the Oryx Pro -- which can weigh up to 6.17 pounds -- gets a huge refresh. You see, the Linux laptop (available with either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display) now comes with the powerful 12th gen Intel Core i7-12700H standard. Equally impressive are the GPU options -- you can choose between an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti. Wow!

"With a new 12th Gen Intel Core processor --the i7-12700H chip -- the Oryx Pro now has a total of 14 cores and 20 threads at a range of 1.7 to 4.7 GHz. Its processor wasn’t the only component with a core upgrade, either; previously configurable with either an RTX 3070 or 3080, users can now configure the Oryx Pro with RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti graphics," says System76.

