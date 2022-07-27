Smart helmets: Is technology the future of cycling safety?

Many people might consider helmets unnecessary or a burden. While not every country has set regulations about helmet use while cycling, one thing is for sure: a cycling helmet can save lives.

According to the World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, correct helmet usage leads to a 69 percent reduction in the risk of head injuries and a 42 percent reduction in the risk of fatal injuries. With advancements in technology, we now have better, smarter, and more efficient helmets that take safety to the next level while equipping you with a cutting-edge fashion statement.

What is a smart helmet?

A smart helmet is an improvement to the traditional helmet design and includes a host of features designed to make cycling safer, more enjoyable, and improve your performance. Transport connectivity is essential in today’s world, and cycling is no exception. Through GPS, Bluetooth, and 5G, an enhanced cycling experience can be gathered in just one item -- the helmet.

Throughout the years, many new features have entered the cycling helmet market. Below are some of the best features that ensure your safety on the roads.

Cycling with kids: choose an in-built intercom

For those who like to tackle the unbeaten track as a family, road bike helmets with an in-built intercom are the ultimate solution for keeping everyone on track.

The SENA R2 Evo helmet features a Mesh Intercom that allows cyclists to communicate with each other without shouting. This is especially beneficial when your little ones are just starting out with cycling and you need to support them with ease, or when you’re bestowed with a big family and want to move smoothly as a group.

The feature is also extremely useful for groups of riders who want to stay connected or are exploring new trails. You can quickly pair up with any of the people you’re riding along with at the touch of a button. Even if a rider falls out of range, the rest of the group will stay connected. Once they’re back within range, they will automatically reconnect with the group.

Biking in the dark: opt for an in-built trail light

The SENA R2 Evo helmet is equipped with yet another feature that ensures aids your safety: an in-built trail light. This ensures you have visibility, especially throughout the dark hours of the day. The SENA helmet has three brightness settings, meaning you can adapt it to different situations.

There are many other helmet models that feature in-built tail lights. Some of them even take the sustainability aspect up a notch by incorporating LED lights, such as the Coros Omni helmet, the Livall MT1 helmet, and the Coros SafeSound

Taking an adventurous route? Be equipped with an SOS button for emergencies

Often, cyclists like to take the more adventurous road, as it brings them thrill and excitement about the unknown. If you too like to explore new trails, then making sure you’re well-equipped for an emergency is vital.

That’s now possible with the implementation of smart software that fuses GPS tracking with an SOS button that sends automatic alerts to an emergency contact in case of an accident in the form of a Push Notification, Email, and SMS. This is featured in the Quinn Quest helmet, as well as the Livall BH60.

Safety on the road gives you the confidence to explore new trails and routes, knowing that you’re not only well protected but also equipped with the right tools to handle an emergency and seek the right help. Today, helmets are much more than a shield on your head, and smart helmets prove that.

Image credit: Subbotina/depositphotos.com

Ben Mercer works for the mountain bike helmet division at Leisure Lakes Bikes.