Instagram rolls back changes that drew the ire of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Following a backlash from ordinary users, as well as influencers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Instagram has announced that it is rolling back a number of recent changes to the social platform.

One of the new features that caused widespread irritation was a TikTok-aping video-focused recommendation system which means users were no longer seeing as much content from accounts they actually follow. Another unpopular change was a new full-screen view for posts. Instagram owners Meta says that after the rollback it will "take the time" to get the changes right.

A meme has been circulating, criticizing Instagram for trying to be too similar to TikTok.

Users are also unhappy that they are seeing less content posts by friends and family, with the platform's recommendation algorithm pushing posts from other accounts.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri spoke with Platformer, saying:

I'm glad we took a risk -- if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough. But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we've learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we're going to work through that.

He added:

For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn't great. So there I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.

He also took to his own platform to explain what is happening:

In response to complaints from users, Instagram will dial back the algorithm a few notches.

