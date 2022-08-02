ADATA launches LEGEND 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD for PC and Sony PlayStation 5

M.2 solid state drives are great options for both laptops and desktop PCS. Hell, if you add such a drive to a compatible enclosure (such as this one), you can transform it into a portable SSD too. But did you know you can upgrade the storage of your PlayStation 5 video game console by adding an M.2 drive?

Today, ADATA launches a new M.2 SSD that is designed for both PCs and the PlayStation 5. Called "LEGEND 960," this PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD offers impressive speeds and will be initially offered in your choice of two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB. ADATA promises a 4TB variant will be available at the end of August.

"The LEGEND 960 gives users a major upgrade in performance with sequential read and write speeds of 7,400/6,800MB per second, and is compliant with NVMe 1.4. This makes it up to 4 times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms, desktop and notebook PCs, including Intel Evo certified laptops, and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 for added convenience," says ADATA.

The company adds, "The LEGEND 960 comes with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure. The LEGEND 960 has undergone rigorous verification and testing to ensure reliability."

ADATA shares specifications below. Capacity: 1TB / 2TB

Form factor: M.2 2280

NAND Flash: 3D NAND

Controller: SMI SM2264

Dimensions (L x W x H): 80 x 22 x 3.13mm (with heat sink), 80 x 22 x 2.15mm (without heat sink)

Weight: 11g (with heat sink),

8g (without heat sink)

8g (without heat sink) Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4

Sequential Read (Max): Up to 7,400MB/s (PC/Laptop), Up to 6,400MB/s (PS5)

Sequential Write (Max): Up to 6,800MB/s

4KB Random Read IOPS (Max): Up to 750K

4KB Random Write IOPS (Max): Up to 630K

Operating temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Storage temperature: -40°C-85°C

Shock resistance: 1560TB

MTBF: 1500G/0.5ms

Terabytes Written (TBW): 2,000,000 hours Unfortunately, the ADATA LEGEND 960 does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is the SSD is covered by an impressive 5-year warranty.

