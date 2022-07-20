TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router is shockingly affordable

Being an early adopter can be expensive, right? Absolutely. Wi-Fi 6E with its 6Ghz band is the latest and greatest Wi-Fi standard, right? Correct. And so, buying a Wi-Fi 6E router must be a pricey affair, right? Actually, no. Not anymore.

Today, TP-Link launches the Archer AXE75 -- a beautiful AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router. While you'd expect it to be priced quite high, it actually costs a penny less than $200. For a limited time, however, TP-Link is offering an Amazon coupon that drops the price to only $169.99! Yes, that price is absolutely crazy for such a cutting-edge router.

The TP-Link Archer AXE75 is powered by a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512MB of RAM. The router features four LAN and one WAN ports, which is quite typical. All of the Ethernet ports are Gigabit -- you obviously can't expect multi-gig speeds at this price. There are a total of six antennas with beamforming.

Also included is a USB 3.0 port, which can be used for things like setting up a USB printer server or sharing files by plugging in a USB flash drive or other portable storage device. And yes, the AXE75 supports WPA3 security.

TP-Link shares extensive specifications below. WIRELESS Standards IEEE 802.11ax 6 GHz,

IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz,

IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz WiFi Speeds AXE5400

6 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)

5 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)

2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax) WiFi Range 2-3 Bedroom Houses6× Fixed High-Performance Antennas

Multiple antennas form a signal-boosting array to cover more directions and large areas



Beamforming

Concentrates wireless signal strength towards clients to expand WiFi range



High-Power FEM

Improves transmission power to strengthen signal coverage WiFi Capacity Very HighTri-Band

Allocate devices to different bands for optimal performance



OFDMA

Simultaneously communicates with multiple Wi-Fi 6 clients



Airtime Fairness

Improves network efficiency by limiting excessive occupation



DFS

Access an extra band to reduce congestion



6 Streams

Connect your devices to more bandwidth Working Modes Router Mode

Access Point Mode HARDWARE Processor 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU Ethernet Ports 1× Gigabit WAN Port

4× Gigabit LAN Ports USB Support 1× USB 3.0 Port



Supported Partition Formats:

NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32



Supported Functions:

Apple Time Machine

FTP Server

Media Server

Samba Server Buttons Wi-Fi On/Off Button

Power On/Off Button

LED On/Off Button

WPS Button

Reset Button Power 12 V ⎓ 2.5 A SECURITY WiFi Encryption WPA,

WPA2,

WPA3,

WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x) Network Security SPI Firewall

Access Control

IP & MAC Binding

Application Layer Gateway



HomeShield SecurityReal-Time IoT Protection

Malicious Site Blocker

Intrusion Prevention System

DDoS Attack Prevention

Home Network Scanner Guest Network 1× 6 GHz Guest Network,

1× 5 GHz Guest Network,

1× 2.4 GHz Guest Network VPN Server OpenVPN Server

PPTP VPN Server

L2TP VPN Server VPN Client Open VPN Client

PPTP VPN Client

L2TP VPN Client SOFTWARE Protocols IPv4

IPv6 Service Kits HomeShield

OneMesh™ OneMesh Supported

Without replacing your existing devices or buying a whole new WiFi ecosystem, OneMesh helps you create a more flexible network that covers your entire home with TP-Link OneMesh products.

Parental Controls HomeShield Parental Controls

Custom Profiles

Professional Content Filter Library

Family Time

Bedtime

Off Time

Time Rewards

Family Online Time Ranking

Pause the Internet

Weekly and Monthly Reports WAN Types Dynamic IP

Static IP

PPPoE

PPTP

L2TP Quality of Service QoS by Device Cloud Service Auto Firmware Upgrade

TP-Link ID

DDNS NAT Forwarding Port Forwarding

Port Triggering

DMZ

UPnP

Virtual Server IPTV IGMP Proxy

IGMP Snooping

Bridge

Tag VLAN DHCP Address Reservation

DHCP Client List

Server DDNS TP-Link

NO-IP

DynDNS Management Tether App

Webpage PHYSICAL Dimensions (W×D×H) 10.7 × 5.8 × 1.9 in

(272.5 × 147.2 × 49.2 mm) Package Contents Wi-Fi Router Archer AXE75

Power Adapter

RJ45 Ethernet Cable

Quick Installation Guide OTHER System Requirements Internet Explorer 11+, Firefox 12.0+, Chrome 20.0+, Safari 4.0+, or other JavaScript-enabled

browser

Cable or DSL Modem (if needed)

Subscription with an internet service provider (for internet access) Certifications FCC, RoHS Environment Operating Temperature: 0℃~40℃ (32℉ ~104℉)

Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing The TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router can be purchased from Amazon here now. Be sure to enter coupon code 30AXE75 before checking out to save $30 and bring the price down to only $169.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them