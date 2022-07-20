TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router is shockingly affordable
Being an early adopter can be expensive, right? Absolutely. Wi-Fi 6E with its 6Ghz band is the latest and greatest Wi-Fi standard, right? Correct. And so, buying a Wi-Fi 6E router must be a pricey affair, right? Actually, no. Not anymore.
Today, TP-Link launches the Archer AXE75 -- a beautiful AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router. While you'd expect it to be priced quite high, it actually costs a penny less than $200. For a limited time, however, TP-Link is offering an Amazon coupon that drops the price to only $169.99! Yes, that price is absolutely crazy for such a cutting-edge router.
The TP-Link Archer AXE75 is powered by a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512MB of RAM. The router features four LAN and one WAN ports, which is quite typical. All of the Ethernet ports are Gigabit -- you obviously can't expect multi-gig speeds at this price. There are a total of six antennas with beamforming.
Also included is a USB 3.0 port, which can be used for things like setting up a USB printer server or sharing files by plugging in a USB flash drive or other portable storage device. And yes, the AXE75 supports WPA3 security.
TP-Link shares extensive specifications below.
|WIRELESS
|Standards
|IEEE 802.11ax 6 GHz,
IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz,
IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz
|WiFi Speeds
|AXE5400
6 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)
5 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)
2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax)
|WiFi Range
|2-3 Bedroom Houses6× Fixed High-Performance Antennas
Multiple antennas form a signal-boosting array to cover more directions and large areas
Beamforming
Concentrates wireless signal strength towards clients to expand WiFi range
High-Power FEM
Improves transmission power to strengthen signal coverage
|WiFi Capacity
|Very HighTri-Band
Allocate devices to different bands for optimal performance
OFDMA
Simultaneously communicates with multiple Wi-Fi 6 clients
Airtime Fairness
Improves network efficiency by limiting excessive occupation
DFS
Access an extra band to reduce congestion
6 Streams
Connect your devices to more bandwidth
|Working Modes
|Router Mode
Access Point Mode
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU
|Ethernet Ports
|1× Gigabit WAN Port
4× Gigabit LAN Ports
|USB Support
|1× USB 3.0 Port
Supported Partition Formats:
NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32
Supported Functions:
Apple Time Machine
FTP Server
Media Server
Samba Server
|Buttons
|Wi-Fi On/Off Button
Power On/Off Button
LED On/Off Button
WPS Button
Reset Button
|Power
|12 V ⎓ 2.5 A
|SECURITY
|WiFi Encryption
|WPA,
WPA2,
WPA3,
WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x)
|Network Security
|SPI Firewall
Access Control
IP & MAC Binding
Application Layer Gateway
HomeShield SecurityReal-Time IoT Protection
Malicious Site Blocker
Intrusion Prevention System
DDoS Attack Prevention
Home Network Scanner
|Guest Network
|1× 6 GHz Guest Network,
1× 5 GHz Guest Network,
1× 2.4 GHz Guest Network
|VPN Server
|OpenVPN Server
PPTP VPN Server
L2TP VPN Server
|VPN Client
|Open VPN Client
PPTP VPN Client
L2TP VPN Client
|SOFTWARE
|Protocols
|IPv4
IPv6
|Service Kits
|HomeShield
|OneMesh™
|OneMesh Supported
Without replacing your existing devices or buying a whole new WiFi ecosystem, OneMesh helps you create a more flexible network that covers your entire home with TP-Link OneMesh products.
|Parental Controls
|HomeShield Parental Controls
Custom Profiles
Professional Content Filter Library
Family Time
Bedtime
Off Time
Time Rewards
Family Online Time Ranking
Pause the Internet
Weekly and Monthly Reports
|WAN Types
|Dynamic IP
Static IP
PPPoE
PPTP
L2TP
|Quality of Service
|QoS by Device
|Cloud Service
|Auto Firmware Upgrade
TP-Link ID
DDNS
|NAT Forwarding
|Port Forwarding
Port Triggering
DMZ
UPnP
Virtual Server
|IPTV
|IGMP Proxy
IGMP Snooping
Bridge
Tag VLAN
|DHCP
|Address Reservation
DHCP Client List
Server
|DDNS
|TP-Link
NO-IP
DynDNS
|Management
|Tether App
Webpage
|PHYSICAL
|Dimensions (W×D×H)
|10.7 × 5.8 × 1.9 in
(272.5 × 147.2 × 49.2 mm)
|Package Contents
|Wi-Fi Router Archer AXE75
Power Adapter
RJ45 Ethernet Cable
Quick Installation Guide
|OTHER
|System Requirements
|Internet Explorer 11+, Firefox 12.0+, Chrome 20.0+, Safari 4.0+, or other JavaScript-enabled
browser
Cable or DSL Modem (if needed)
Subscription with an internet service provider (for internet access)
|Certifications
|FCC, RoHS
|Environment
|Operating Temperature: 0℃~40℃ (32℉ ~104℉)
Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing
The TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router can be purchased from Amazon here now. Be sure to enter coupon code 30AXE75 before checking out to save $30 and bring the price down to only $169.99.
