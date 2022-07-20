TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router is shockingly affordable

Being an early adopter can be expensive, right? Absolutely. Wi-Fi 6E with its 6Ghz band is the latest and greatest Wi-Fi standard, right? Correct. And so, buying a Wi-Fi 6E router must be a pricey affair, right? Actually, no. Not anymore.

Today, TP-Link launches the Archer AXE75 -- a beautiful AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router. While you'd expect it to be priced quite high, it actually costs a penny less than $200. For a limited time, however, TP-Link is offering an Amazon coupon that drops the price to only $169.99! Yes, that price is absolutely crazy for such a cutting-edge router.

The TP-Link Archer AXE75 is powered by a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512MB of RAM. The router features four LAN and one WAN ports, which is quite typical. All of the Ethernet ports are Gigabit -- you obviously can't expect multi-gig speeds at this price. There are a total of six antennas with beamforming.

Also included is a USB 3.0 port, which can be used for things like setting up a USB printer server or sharing files by plugging in a USB flash drive or other portable storage device. And yes, the AXE75 supports WPA3 security.

TP-Link shares extensive specifications below.

WIRELESS
StandardsIEEE 802.11ax 6 GHz,
IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz,
IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz
WiFi SpeedsAXE5400
6 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)
5 GHz: 2402 Mbps (802.11ax)
2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax)
WiFi Range2-3 Bedroom Houses6× Fixed High-Performance Antennas
Multiple antennas form a signal-boosting array to cover more directions and large areas

Beamforming
Concentrates wireless signal strength towards clients to expand WiFi range

High-Power FEM
Improves transmission power to strengthen signal coverage
WiFi CapacityVery HighTri-Band
Allocate devices to different bands for optimal performance

OFDMA
Simultaneously communicates with multiple Wi-Fi 6 clients

Airtime Fairness
Improves network efficiency by limiting excessive occupation

DFS
Access an extra band to reduce congestion

6 Streams
Connect your devices to more bandwidth
Working ModesRouter Mode
Access Point Mode
HARDWARE
Processor1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU
Ethernet Ports1× Gigabit WAN Port
4× Gigabit LAN Ports
USB Support1× USB 3.0 Port

Supported Partition Formats:
NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32

Supported Functions:
Apple Time Machine
FTP Server
Media Server
Samba Server
ButtonsWi-Fi On/Off Button
Power On/Off Button
LED On/Off Button
WPS Button
Reset Button
Power12 V ⎓ 2.5 A
SECURITY
WiFi EncryptionWPA,
WPA2,
WPA3,
WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x)
Network SecuritySPI Firewall
Access Control
IP & MAC Binding
Application Layer Gateway

HomeShield SecurityReal-Time IoT Protection
Malicious Site Blocker
Intrusion Prevention System
DDoS Attack Prevention
Home Network Scanner
Guest Network1× 6 GHz Guest Network,
1× 5 GHz Guest Network,
1× 2.4 GHz Guest Network
VPN ServerOpenVPN Server
PPTP VPN Server
L2TP VPN Server
VPN ClientOpen VPN Client
PPTP VPN Client
L2TP VPN Client
SOFTWARE
ProtocolsIPv4
IPv6
Service KitsHomeShield
OneMesh™OneMesh Supported
Without replacing your existing devices or buying a whole new WiFi ecosystem, OneMesh helps you create a more flexible network that covers your entire home with TP-Link OneMesh products.
Parental ControlsHomeShield Parental Controls
Custom Profiles
Professional Content Filter Library
Family Time
Bedtime
Off Time
Time Rewards
Family Online Time Ranking
Pause the Internet
Weekly and Monthly Reports
WAN TypesDynamic IP
Static IP
PPPoE
PPTP
L2TP
Quality of ServiceQoS by Device
Cloud ServiceAuto Firmware Upgrade
TP-Link ID
DDNS
NAT ForwardingPort Forwarding
Port Triggering
DMZ
UPnP
Virtual Server
IPTVIGMP Proxy
IGMP Snooping
Bridge
Tag VLAN
DHCPAddress Reservation
DHCP Client List
Server
DDNSTP-Link
NO-IP
DynDNS
ManagementTether App
Webpage
PHYSICAL
Dimensions (W×D×H)10.7 × 5.8 × 1.9 in
(272.5 × 147.2 × 49.2 mm)
Package ContentsWi-Fi Router Archer AXE75
Power Adapter
RJ45 Ethernet Cable
Quick Installation Guide
OTHER
System RequirementsInternet Explorer 11+, Firefox 12.0+, Chrome 20.0+, Safari 4.0+, or other JavaScript-enabled
browser
Cable or DSL Modem (if needed)
Subscription with an internet service provider (for internet access)
CertificationsFCC, RoHS
EnvironmentOperating Temperature: 0℃~40℃ (32℉ ~104℉)
Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing

The TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router can be purchased from Amazon here now. Be sure to enter coupon code 30AXE75 before checking out to save $30 and bring the price down to only $169.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them

