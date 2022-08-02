Spotify has an intriguing new incentive to become a Premium subscriber

A lack of ads and unlimited track skipping are both pretty good reasons to cough up for a Spotify Premium subscription, but for some people it is not enough.

The streaming audio service apparently agrees that paying subscribers do not currently get enough for their outlay and is adding features to increase value for money. So, what does Spotify think will entice would-be subscribers into taking the plunge? New control buttons; buttons most people would reasonably expect to be included in an audio app as standard, rather than as a premium feature.

See also:

Advertisement

In a blog post about the upcoming changes, Spotify says: "Music -- and how you listen to it -- should be yours to control. So from the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you're obsessed with".

The company continues:

To make that choice even clearer and simpler, we're improving the listener experience and separating the Shuffle and Play Buttons for Spotify Premium users. This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.

The new controls are not available immediately, but subscribers should not have to wait too long to see them. Spotify says that it is "rolling out this update on iOS and Android mobile devices for Spotify Premium users worldwide over the coming weeks".