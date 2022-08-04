ADATA ACE 6400 DDR5 Limited Edition RAM is the cutest computer memory ever

Can computer memory be cute? No, seriously. Can it be? While it is easy to say no to that question -- I would have said no just yesterday -- some new RAM from ADATA has turned my world upside down. You see, we now actually live in a world where cute memory exists. Seriously.

Today, ADATA launches some new DDR5 memory called ACE 6400, and while it looks like nice RAM from a specifications perspective, it is also a bit plain and boring aesthetically. The memory features a generic silver-colored heat spreader. What is truly exciting, however, is the Limited Edition variant of the RAM as it features a super-cute design. As you can see, its heat spreader is adorned with friggin' colorful flowers. Heck, even the packaging is cute!

"The ICs of ACE memory modules have undergone rigorous screening and testing to ensure they provide the reliability, compatibility, and stability creators require. In addition, the ACE 6400 DDR5 is equipped with a Power Management IC), which provides a stable power supply and saves power. Its IC is also equipped with On-Die ECC, which automatically corrects errors for maximum consistency and dependability," says ADATA.

The company adds, "For users looking for something a bit more vivid and unique, ADATA also offers the limited-edition ACE 6400 DDR5. The module features bold colors and a lively pattern that represent the unique brand personality of the ADATA brand. It was designed by German designer and illustrator Mister Fred. His works are characterized by crooked lines, bold colors, and quirky expressions. Through illustrations and patterns, he aspires to project to the world how beautiful diversity and individuality are. Only 520 units of the module will be available."

ADATA shares specifications below. Memory Type: DDR5

Form Factor: U-DIMM

Capacity: 16GB x2

Speeds: 5600MT/s (XMP: 6400MT/s)

CAS Latencies: 36

Operating Voltage: 1.1V, 1.45V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C Should you want cute and colorful RAM designed by some German guy? Oh, heck yes! This memory is absolutely gorgeous. Look, folks, it is time we throw out all preconceived notions about what styles and designs computer users like. Whether you are a man or woman, it is time to add some color to your computer without the use of tacky RGB lighting. While ADATA has not yet shared pricing for either the regular or limited edition ACE 6400 RAM, you should be able to buy both here very soon.

