New Ubuntu Linux version tragically delayed by serious bug

Canonical is usually quite dependable when it comes to Ubuntu releases. When a new version of the Linux-based operating system is expected, it usually becomes available on time.

Sadly, Ubuntu 22.04.1 won't become available today as expected -- a huge gut-punch to the Linux community. Why is Canonical disappointing fans of the operating system? Well, it seems a serious bug has caused the tragic delay. This serious issue causes snaps not to run on computers that use the OEM install option.

Łukasz Zemczak, software engineer at Canonical, shares the following statement.

During testing of our 22.04.1 release candidates, we were made aware of an unexpected issue regarding the OEM Installation feature of our Ubuntu Desktop installer images. This bug causes preinstalled snaps not to work on the final target system after the “OEM install” option is selected during installation (i.e. after the end-user setup is performed) (LP: #1983528 12). This behavior would seriously impact the experience of any users whose login was created after an OEM install. In order not to compromise the quality of the installation media, we have decided to delay the release of 22.04.1 by a week, releasing on August 11, 2022. The issue has been identified and a fix is in review, so we are confident it will be resolved shortly. However, moving release to the 11th will give us time to address the bug and test the fix, and will allow users to plan for the update with a definitive date.

While a one-week delay isn't the end of the world, it is still heartbreaking for Ubuntu fans that have been clamoring for 22.04.1. Thankfully this is just a point release, so the sadness should be fairly minimal.

Image credit: Nomadsoul1/depositphotos.com